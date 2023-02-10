I’ve Been Spending The Sum Of N20,000 For One Week – Femi Adesina Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has narrated how he has been affected by the new naira notes policy. He said that he has been surviving despite the scarcity of cash across the country, and revealed that he has been spending the sum of N20,000 for one week now. He said this in an article he released titled – “Living on a shoestring budget” – which was published by Channels Television.

He said that when January 31st was approaching, which was the initial deadline for the use of the old denominations of the N1,000, N500 and N200 notes, he parked every money he had in the house and sent to the bank, because he did not want the money to end up being useless in his hands.

He said that through the approval of President Buhari, the Central Bank of Nigeria later extended the deadline by ten days, but that did not change the fact that he has been living on N20,000 for one week.

He said – “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) later secured a ten days extension of the deadline from President Muhammadu Buhari, which has now been further extended by a Supreme Court ruling. But it has not changed the fact that I’ve been spending the sum of N20,000 for one week, and I’m still spending it.”

He said that he had travelled on a journey that would take him to Bauchi, Lagos, Senegal, Katsina, Kano and Jigawa from January 23 to January 31. And that when he returned to Abuja, he didn’t have any money on him. He said that he called his banker and explained his ordeal to him, and after laughing at him, his banker told him that the best he could do for him was to get N20,000 for him through ATM. So he sent his driver to get the money, and that was the only money he had which he was using.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and not to take laws into their hands by attacking banks and looting shops, as he said that the economic hardship will be over soon, and better days will come for the country.

