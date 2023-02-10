This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“I’ve Been Spending N20,000 For 1 Week Because Of Naira Notes Scarcity” – Femi Adesina Reveals

In plight of the Naira Notes scarcity, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has come out to reveal the amount of money he has been spending for a week. He stated this in an article he published on Thursday titled: “Living on shoestring budget”.

In the article, he said that he managed to spend N20,000 for one week. Narrating his experience, the presidential aide further stated that for three days, he had N6,000 in his pocket and by last Friday, he was left with N2,500.

In his words, he said this:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) secured a ten days extension of the deadline from President Muhammadu Buhari, which has now been further extended by a Supreme Court ruling but it has not changed the fact that I’ve been spending the sum of N20,000 for one week, and I’m still spending it”.

Also, this recent statement by Femi Adesina has generated massive reactions from various social media users.

