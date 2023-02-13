I’ve been Released, Everything Is Under Control, I’m Going to Address The Press On The Matter – Femi Fani Kayode

The Media Director of the ruling All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has been released on bail by the Department of State Service. It was gathered that DSS invited Fani-Kayode for questioning and grilled him for hours on the allegations he made about Atiku having secret meetings with Army Generals. The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed that Fani-Kayode had reported at the headquarters of the secret service.

Fani-Kayode who revealed this to newsmen noted that he is on his way home to address the matter. “I’ve been released, I am on my way home. I’m going to address the press on the matter. Everything is under control” he said.

Recall that the Former Aviation Minister tweeted that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has a secret meetings with some military officers. However, the Nigerian Army cleared the air and denied meeting Atiku.

