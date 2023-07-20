I’ve Been Observing The Kind Of Clothes Tinubu Wears, It’s Like They Are Made In Nigeria- Sen. Yusuf

The Senator representing Taraba Central senatorial district, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, has said that since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came into office, he has been observing the kind of clothes he wears, and that it’s like his clothes are made in Nigeria. He said this during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday July 20th.

Senator Yusuf said that Nigerians need to start looking inward, and imbibe the attitude of using products that are manufactured locally here in Nigeria. He said that is where the issue of sacrifice comes in.

Senator Yusuf was reacting to the comment from one of the anchors of the programme who said that the government has been asking the citizens to make sacrifices in the meantime, in order to enjoy the benefits in the future.

He said – “I agree with you that we should look inwards, that we should also imbibe the attitude of using locally-produced products, and we use what we produce… And that’s where the sacrifice should come from. You know, since President Tinubu came on board, I’ve been observing him, I’ve been observing the kind of dresses he wears, it’s like he’s using made-in-Nigeria dresses.”

One of the anchors of the programme asked him how he knew that, and if the fabrics that Tinubu wears are produced in Nigeria. In his response, Senator Yusuf said that he thinks so. He asked if we are not producing any fabric in the country. He said that he felt guilty that what he was wearing during the interview was 100 percent foreign.

