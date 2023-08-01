“I’ve Been Arrested 76 Times Before; Anytime I’m Out Of Detention, My Rank Increases” – Asari Dokubo

In a live broadcast made by Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo, he spoke about reports claiming he was arrested after the marching order given by Rivers state governor.

The Kalabari kingdom’s chief said, “I am actually not afraid of arrest. I have been arrested seventy six (76) times before and anytime I’m out of detention, my rank actually increases.”

Speaking further, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “those who are afraid of arrest are the ones saying I got arrested. When I was in Saudi Arabia, my retired military friend called and said I should not come to Nigeria because of a marching order. I quickly returned because I wanted to see those that will arrest me. If eventually they arrest me, I will be released and not humiliated.”

Lastly, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “people should know that every arrest is an opportunity for me to increase my rank. Their propagandas mean nothing to me. I don’t look for people’s trouble but they come to my wall and call me all sorts of names.”

