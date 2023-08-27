NEWS

I’ve Always Attracted People Like Me, I Thought You’ll Be Difficult But You’re Not – Angel To Soma

Angel BJ Smith has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she was on a roll yesterday after the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show Saturday night party, Angel BJ Smith was drunk, and she was spilling things to her boyfriend, Soma.

Angel BJ Smith said that she has always attracted people like her, and she thought Soma would be difficult but he’s not difficult at all. Angel BJ Smith said that Soma is so sweet and nice, and she feels bad because she wishes she could give it back to him.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Angel BJ Smith to Soma, as if it as that Angel BJ Smith wasn’t drunk, then she would not have told Soma all these things.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Her fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms.

