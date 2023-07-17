I’ve 2 questions to ask those who are still angry because Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims – Baba-Ahmed

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has sent a message to those who are still angry over the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

During the interview, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, was asked how the nation can do away with the divisive religious tendencies in national politics and while he was responding, he said it is a very complex issue, which is made more complex by the calibre of politicians we have in the country, as he claimed this is the lowest level of politicians we have ever had in the country.

He said the Nigerian constitution is secular, but Nigerians are not secular because, we have both Christians and Muslims and we have religions we take seriously because, we like our religions, and we do not want anybody interfering with our faith; both Muslims and Christians.

He said, “If religion is so important in our lives, why cannot we find it reflected in one way or the other in governance ? Why is it that, a Christian governor and a Muslim governor govern in the same way ? You will not go to their states and see a single difference in the way they run their administration. Go and look at their citizens too. How is it that, a Muslim governor is corrupt and a Christian governor is corrupt ? This is a secular country, so, as long as he does not touch my faith, and he does not affect my faith, I am more comfortable.”

Further talking, he said, “If you say Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims, I have two questions to ask those who are still angry because Tinubu and Shettima are Muslims. The first question I will ask them is, ‘How many Christians are they going to Islamise and how does that affect the way Christians live ?’ They cannot legislate and turn this country into a Muslim country, it’s not possible. But, that is not the way that we do it. So, I think that this is the kind of problem that we are talking about.”

Further talking, he said, “That is why I say we decide what this country needs to be. The second question is, where is the place of faith ? I want to see my faith as a Muslim reflected one way or the other in the way I am governed.”

Moses21 (

)