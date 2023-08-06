It’s worrisome we’ve moved from era of ballot box snatching to one of server manipulation – Rev. Fr. Atta Barkindo

2023 Elections: Concerns Shift from Ballot Box Snatching to Server Manipulation

Rev. Fr. Atta Barkindo, the Head of Secretariat for the National Peace Committee, expressed worry about a shift in electoral malpractices during the 2023 elections in Nigeria. In an interview with Sunday Sun in Abuja, Fr. Barkindo discussed the major landmarks and setbacks of the election cycle. He commended the relative peace and stability achieved during the elections, attributing it to the resilience and commitment of the Peace Committee members.

However, he highlighted significant concerns, especially regarding the adoption of technology in the electoral process. The introduction of electronic transmission of results was expected to eliminate ballot box snatching, but the non-functioning of the server and lack of result uploading disappointed many. Fr. Barkindo stressed that this could potentially lead to a new era of server manipulation, which is disconcerting.

Regarding the delayed submission of the Peace Committee’s report, Fr. Barkindo clarified that the report encompasses the entire electoral cycle, including off-cycle elections, to ensure comprehensive recommendations. He emphasized the need to promote peace and non-violence on election day and address issues of limited compliance with electoral rules and regulations.

The Peace Committee’s objective is to facilitate peaceful elections and support non-violent transition in Nigeria. It remains neutral and calls for adherence to the rule of law, allowing the judiciary to do its job transparently. Fr. Barkindo urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure stability, unity, and progress for the country. He acknowledged that while perfect elections may not be attainable, continuous improvement and accountability are crucial for a more acceptable democratic process.

Source: THE SUN

