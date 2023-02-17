It’s worrisome that FG’s best attempt to curb vote buying is through Naira redesign, Kalu Idika Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former Minister of Finance, Kalu Idika Kalu has said that It’s worrisome that FG’s best attempt to curb vote buying is through redesigning the currency. He was a guest on Arise TV and he said that the current CBN policy has a lot of detrimental effects on ordinary Nigerians.

He said he has a lot of sympathy for the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari because he is a military man without a lot of financial knowledge. He noted that the burden goes to the Central Bank of Nigeria, which should have made sure of the correct implementation of the policy.

According to Kalu Idika Kalu, the extension of the exchange period for the old Naira notes shouldn’t be the problem, the issue should be how much empirical work was put in place by the CBN to ensure a pot transition by Nigerians.

He noted that the experiences of some Nigerians have been traumatic and very dreadful, as the new monetary policy is causing more harm than good.

Kalu Idika Kalu’s words were, ” To think that the only way you can fight corruption, vote buying, and other illegal acts is by tampering with the currency, that doesn’t speak too well of Nigerians.” Watch the video here.

Source: Twitter | Arise .

Okchops (

)