‘It’s Up To The President If He Deems Me Fit To Be In His Cabinet, I’m A Phone Call Away’ – Nicholas Felix

A former Deputy National Youth Co-ordinator, PCC of APC, Nicholas Felix has broken the silence after he was snubbed in the first ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu. He said in a Channels Tv interview that it’s up to the President to decide who’s fit to be in his cabinet. According to him, it’s high time that the ruling party gets the Youth involved at the top level. He argued that he has not seen enough Youth inclusion in the first batch ministerial list.

He said, ”About why my name has not been on the list. Of course, I have gotten that question a lot and there is that expectation. Like I said, I relocated back to Nigeria after spending over 2 decades in the United States and I have offered myself for service. It’s up to the President if he deems me fit to be in his cabinet, I’m a phone call away.”

[Start From 15:05]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (

)