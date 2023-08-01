It’s Up To The President If He Deems Me Fit To Be In His Cabinet, I Am A Phone Call Away” -Felix

Nicholas Felix, a former Deputy National Youth Coordinator of the APC, recently addressed his absence from President Bola Tinubu’s initial ministerial list. In a Channels TV interview, he stated that the decision of who is suitable for the cabinet rests with the President.

However, he emphasized the importance of involving youths at the top level of the ruling party and expressed concern over the lack of sufficient youth inclusion in the first batch of the ministerial list.

In his statement, he said, “Regarding why my name is not on the list, I’ve been asked that question frequently, and there are expectations surrounding it. As I mentioned, I returned to Nigeria after spending over two decades in the United States, and I willingly offered myself for service. Whether or not the President deems me fit for his cabinet is entirely up to him. I am just a phone call away if he chooses to include me.”

