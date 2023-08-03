NEWS

Its Unfortunate That Tinubu Stampeded Himself By Wanting To Massage The Ego Of Nigerians- Ulasi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read

Dan Ulasi, a PDP leader, blasted President Bola Tinubu in an interview with AIT for abruptly eliminating the fuel subsidy without appropriate planning and engagement with the other 36 governors of the Federation. Ulasi drew attention to the fact that many governors were absent from conversations regarding how the palliative measures would be put in place to mitigate the effects of the subsidy reduction.

Ulasi voiced his concerns, saying that it appeared that the President’s choice was made in an effort to win Nigerians’ support without taking the appropriate precautions. He added that the quick elimination of subsidies has unforeseen implications, such as lessening street traffic.

“It is unfortunate that President Tinubu stampeded himself by wanting to massage the ego of Nigerians.” Ulasi said

He thought it would have been more sensible for Tinubu to work with the governors first and develop a well-thought-out palliative plan before implementing the subsidy removal.

Watch The Video From 1:08 Minutes

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section.

Josephupdates12 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu has sent signal to Obi & Atiku that he is prepared for rerun with that ministerial list–Sambo

11 mins ago

Married Women, Check Out 20 Flashy Styles You Can Rock This Month

13 mins ago

Kaduna tribunal fixes August 5 for Gov. Sani to defend his victory

17 mins ago

Former President Buhari Told Our People To Vote For Bola Tinubu, And They All Did So – Miyetti Allah

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button