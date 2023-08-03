Its Unfortunate That Tinubu Stampeded Himself By Wanting To Massage The Ego Of Nigerians- Ulasi

Dan Ulasi, a PDP leader, blasted President Bola Tinubu in an interview with AIT for abruptly eliminating the fuel subsidy without appropriate planning and engagement with the other 36 governors of the Federation. Ulasi drew attention to the fact that many governors were absent from conversations regarding how the palliative measures would be put in place to mitigate the effects of the subsidy reduction.

Ulasi voiced his concerns, saying that it appeared that the President’s choice was made in an effort to win Nigerians’ support without taking the appropriate precautions. He added that the quick elimination of subsidies has unforeseen implications, such as lessening street traffic.

“It is unfortunate that President Tinubu stampeded himself by wanting to massage the ego of Nigerians.” Ulasi said

He thought it would have been more sensible for Tinubu to work with the governors first and develop a well-thought-out palliative plan before implementing the subsidy removal.

Watch The Video From 1:08 Minutes

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section.

Josephupdates12 (

)