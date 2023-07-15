It’s Unethical to deprive Emefiele of his liberty, when the DSS are unable to prove him guilty-Tietie.

During an interview with Arise ,Arise analyst Frank Tietie stated that It is very dangerous and unethical to deprive Godwin Emefiele of his liberty, even when they are unable to prove anything against him, and it is becoming clear that the DSS is going to fish for evidence to support charging Emefiele of whatever accusations.

(Photo credit: Arise )

He further stated that the introduction of suspending independent officials is not good for our economy, politics, or, in particular, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, “It is very dangerous to deprive a person of his liberties when you’re unable to prove anything against him. It was becoming manifestly clear that the DSS was going to fish for evidence to support charges or whatever accusations he had against Godwin Emefiele, and Emefiele is fast becoming a political detainee, and that is not good. We shouldn’t have independent-minded persons who believed in the policies that they ever implemented, and they did so to the extent that they will punish the office of the Central Bank Governor. Whatever he does, he is supposed to be independent”.

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (3:08)

Offixialmasoyi (

)