It’s Unacceptable That Hundreds Of Innocent Lives Are Wasted In Nigeria, Says Peter Obi

Obi lamented the state of insecurity in the country, including in the North Central and South East regions.

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has said it is unacceptable for hundreds of lives to be wasted in Nigeria.

 

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Obi lamented the state of insecurity in the country, including in the North Central and South East regions.

 

He said, “The rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodletting, particularly in the North Central zone of the country, and the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East are all becoming very worrisome.

 

“The violent attacks in the North Central states of Benue and Plateau lately took a new twist with high records of kidnapping, arson, and loss of human lives. According to the 1st Quarter Mass Atrocities Casualty Tracking Report, over 1230 Nigerians were killed.

 

“79 of them security operatives, with over 600 abductions in the first quarter of this year alone. With what has been happening in the North Central and Zamfara state lately the figure as of today will be mind-boggling even far more than the deaths recorded in Russia/Ukraine ongoing carnage.

 

“It’s unacceptable that hundreds of innocent lives will continue to be wasted in Nigeria needlessly through communal clashes, bandits, and kidnapping activities.

 

“The situation in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau states has raised a lot of anxiety because of the number of lives and properties lost with very little resistance from security operatives.”

