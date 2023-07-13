Its unacceptable for lives of Nigerians to be wasted over insecurity – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has expressed worry over the issue of insecurity in the country, saying it is unacceptable for lives of Nigerians to be wasted over insecurity.

Obi stated this in a statement his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Nigerians cannot keep dying in their thousands in their own country, the former governor of Anambra urged security services to do more to secure the country.

Obi asserts that an unstable climate has far-reaching effects on growth since investors won’t consider investing in a country where their resources won’t be safe and secure.

He asked key participants, such as traditional, Christian, and Muslim leaders, to keep working for peace among their people their actions.

The former governor added that the more insecure Nigeria is, the harder it will be for the country to get foreign investors to assist it develop.

He said, “The ongoing interruption of economic and social activities in the South East and the escalating instability in the country resulting in mindless bloodletting, particularly in the North Central region of the country, are all becoming very alarming.

“Recently, there has been a new twist in the violent attacks in the North Central states of Plateau and Benue, with high rates of kidnapping, arson, and fatalities. According to the 1st Quarter Mass Atrocities Casualty Tracking Report, over 1230 Nigerians were killed in the first quarter of this year alone, including over 600 kidnappings and 79 security personnel. According to Vanguard.

“Given recent events in the North Central and Zamfara state, the number as of today will be staggering—far higher than the number of fatalities reported in the ongoing carnage in Russia and Ukraine.

“It’s unacceptable that gang wars, banditry, and kidnapping operations would continue to squander hundreds of innocent lives in Nigeria. The number of lives and possessions lost in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau states, with very little pushback from security personnel, has caused a great deal of concern.

Despite the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, publically denying giving such a command, economic and social activities continue to be disrupted in the South East region as a result of the sit-at-home order.

Umaroo1 (

)