It’s unacceptable, Burnley issues statement regarding fan who threw missile at Rico Lewis

Manchester City kicked off their 2023/2024 Premier League season in style, beating Burnley by 0-3. During the course of the game an incident occurred in the first half in which a projectile was aimed at Rico Lewis. The event was quickly handled by the home team.

Burnley promptly issued a statement condemning the incident calling ‘unacceptable’. It revealed that individual responsible had been identified and thrown out of the stadium with the aide of the police.

The newly promoted Premier League side made the statement through social media, and it reads “We are aware of an incident that happened in the first half of the match where a missile was thrown at the Manchester City player, Rico Lewis. This is unacceptable.

“The person responsible has been identified and removed from the ground by the police.

The statement when ahead to warn that anyone caught throwing projectiles inside the stadium would be banned from attending subsequent games.

