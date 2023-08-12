NEWS

It’s Too Early To Forget How Osinbajo’s Admin Pumped Billions In Power, Left Nation In Darkness-Shehu Sani

The former Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the national assembly, Shehu Sani has stated that it is too early for Nigerians to forget how the previous administration under the leadership of president Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo pumped billions of dollars into power and still left the country in darkness

The previous administration, no doubt, handed over power to the current administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu on may 29

However, since the administration left, Nigerians are still speaking about some of those things that were done under the administration

In a latest post made by Shehu Sani, he said the administration spent billions of dollars on the generation of power but yet couldn’t achieve it before leaving office

He said the administration left the country in darkness with uncompleted project and the chunk of money was pocketed by bureaucrats

