It’s Time For Those Born Before Independence To Leave Governance, Let Them Go And Rest – Peter Obi.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi was present at the party’s presidential mega rally at Tafawa Belewa Square, Lagos state.

It was the party’s presidential campaign flag off the rally and speaking during the rally, the former Anambra state governor said that it’s time for those born before Nigeria gained her independence to leave governor and have a rest. In his own words as seen on Channels television this afternoon…

“We will apologize to those who have been a victim of police brutality, all those who have suffered in the hands of the government, we will apologize to them. We will make sure that it never happens again and Nigeria will be a peaceful country. This is the beginning of youth and women development, we no longer want old people wasting our time. It’s time for those born before independence to leave governance and take a rest. We want to rebuild the country so on the 25th of February, we go out to make that happen.”

Watch the full video here.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

Content created and supplied by: AnnSports (via 50minds

News )

#Time #Born #Independence #Leave #Governance #Rest #Peter #ObiIt’s Time For Those Born Before Independence To Leave Governance, Let Them Go And Rest – Peter Obi. Publish on 2023-02-11 17:59:07