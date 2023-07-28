It’s The President That Decides The Integrity Of His Leadership, Not His Ministers – Dr. Baba-Ahmed

Amid the ongoing backlash that has greeted the ministerial list recently unveiled by the Tinubu administration, prominent northern elder, and civil rights activist, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed come out to insist that the only the President, and not his ministers should be taking responsibility for the success or failure of his government.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter handle on Friday, July 28, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who is the Spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum, argued that if the President chooses to lead by example, whoever he appoints as ministers will have no choice but to act in tandem with their principal.

He wrote; “It is the President that decides the quality and integrity of his leadership, not his ministers. If he leads by example, and keep Ministers and other appointees from abusing our commonwealth and sets high benchmarks on performance, and accountability, he will run a good government.”

SOURCE: TWITTER.

