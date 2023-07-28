NEWS

It’s The President That Decides The Integrity Of His Leadership, Not His Ministers – Dr. Baba-Ahmed

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

Amid the ongoing backlash that has greeted the ministerial list recently unveiled by the Tinubu administration, prominent northern elder, and civil rights activist, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed come out to insist that the only the President, and not his ministers should be taking responsibility for the success or failure of his government.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter handle on Friday, July 28, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who is the Spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum, argued that if the President chooses to lead by example, whoever he appoints as ministers will have no choice but to act in tandem with their principal.

He wrote; “It is the President that decides the quality and integrity of his leadership, not his ministers. If he leads by example, and keep Ministers and other appointees from abusing our commonwealth and sets high benchmarks on performance, and accountability, he will run a good government.”

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

What A Woman Should Do In Order For The Husband To Carry His God’s-given Assignment-Faith Oyedepo

56 seconds ago

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

10 mins ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

12 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Kolawole Ogunwale: Atiku An Asset to Humanity, Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button