It’s The Club’s Decision To Bring Him Back – Erik Ten Hag Speaks On Mason Greenwood’s Return

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has once again made his feelings clear on the return of Mason Greenwood. According to Fabrizio Romano, the manager made it known once more that he is open to welcoming Greenwood back to the squad if the club’s hierarchies clear him to play again.

“On this, it’s the club’s decision, and of course, I said my opinion, but it’s a clubs decision and we have to accept that.” Mason is a talented youngster and every manager will love to have him in the squad, but like I said before, it’s a club’s decision.” Ten Hag said.

The 21-year-old was not added to the Red Devils traveling squad that traveled to the United States for the club’s summer preseason. An internal investigation is still ongoing and he has not been training with the rest of the squad pending the outcome of the investigation. Although he has been keeping fit with a personal trainer ahead of the new season, it’s yet to be known if he will be allowed to feature next season.

