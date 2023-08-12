It’s Still Too Early To Forget How The Obasanjo Admin. Pumped In Billions In Name Of Power, Left Nigeria In Darkness-Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has noted that it is very early for Nigerians to forget how Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo pumped in billions of dollars into the power sector and left Nigeria in darkness, with uncompleted projects, noting that the chunk of the money was pocketed by bureaucrats and contractors.

Speaking further, Shehu Sani made it known that successive governments have continued with that fraud, stating it clearly that there was never any success story in Nigeria’s power sector since 1999. He went on and claimed that the sum of $25 billion was spent in 23 years, yet nothing has been achieved.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Saturday afternoon, noting that our power generation capacity is still 4,753 MW and South Africa is presently 58,095MW.

It should be recalled that when former president Olusegun Obasanjo was Nigeria’s President, between 1999 to 2007, his administration channeled billions of dollars into power sector and yet nothing was achieved. Starting from that period till date, Nigerians have been praying and hoping that something will change in the power sector, most especially under this present administration.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)