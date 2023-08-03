NEWS

‘It’s So Unfortunate That I Now Spend Almost N50,000 To Fill Up The Tank Of My Vehicle’ – Okonkwo

A Nigerian Lawyer and the Spokesperson of the Obidatti Campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo has alleged that he now spends nearly 50,000 naira to fill up the tank of his vehicle. He said in an interview with Daily Trust that things have gone so awry in the last two months after the sudden removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

He said, ”The petrol price was at 185 naira, and within 2 months, it’s now 617 naira. The exchange rate was initially at 490 naira and now it is 850 naira. And now Nigerians cannot even go to work, they cannot afford the transport. Yet the minimum wage is still the same. 

It’s so unfortunate that I now spend almost 50,000 naira to fill up the tank of my vehicle. And this administration is still making promises 5 months after the President was declared the winner of the election. When Nigerians are going to be punished, it doesn’t exist in promises, they act. But when palliative is demanded for, it exists in promises.”

