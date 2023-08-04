Its So Unfortunate That I Now Spend Almost N50,000 To Fill Up The Tank Of My Vehicle- Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a lawyer and the spokeswoman for the Obidatti Campaign Council in Nigeria, claimed that he currently spends close to 50,000 naira to fill the tank of his car. The sudden elimination of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, he claimed in an interview with Daily Trust, has caused a lot of problems in the last two months.

In two months, the price of petrol increased from 185 to 617 naira, he claimed. The current exchange rate is 850 naira, up from the starting figure of 490 naira. Nigerians are currently unable to even travel to their places of employment because they cannot afford it. The minimum salary is yet unchanged.

What a shame that I now have to fill up my car’s tank for over 50,000 naira. The President was pronounced the election’s victor five months ago, and this administration is still making promises. Nigerians don’t make promises about punishment; they actually carry it out. Although it only exists in promises when palliative care is requested.

23:41



modulus123 (

)