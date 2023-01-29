It’s So Sad That Same Party Turns Around Field Him Years Later As Candidate- Keyamo Drags Atiku/PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has taken out his time to drag Atiku Abubakar and his party, the PDP, claiming that the PDP fielded Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate, years after asking him to refund ₦500 million Naira he misappropriated.

According to a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, Mr Keyamo made it known that it is an irony that even the PDP that asked Atiku Abubakar in 2006 to refund the sum of ₦500 million he misappropriated from the SPV account.

Speaking further, he noted that it is very sad that the same party turned around to field the same Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate years later, describing it as the lowest level of moral degeneracy to which PDP has sunk.

On numerous occasions, Festus Keyamo had criticised the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing his as a man who is unfit to become the next president of Nigeria. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting patiently till next month so as to decide who becomes the next president of the country.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)