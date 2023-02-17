NEWS

It’s Sad That FG’s Best Way To Fight Against Vote Buying Is Through Naira Redesign – Kalu Idika

While talking with Arise , the former Minister of Finance, Kalu Idika Kalu said “It is a very sad thing that the only way the federal government of Nigeria can fight against vote buying is through the redesign of naira notes”.

He said that many people are unable to withdraw money which has led to many people suffering to lay hands on their hard earned money. The federal government of Nigeria should have used other means for curbing vote buying instead of the redesign of naira notes.

This has led to many people wailing and likewise hunger ravaging the country. “It is a very nice move to fight against corruption and vote buying, but using the redesign of naira notes to achieve that is worrisome, Kalu Idika said.

So he thought the federal government should have used other means of curbing vote buying instead of the naira redesign that have caused a lot of problems and disaster in Nigeria.

