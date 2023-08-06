Its Ridiculous For APC To Be Pleading For Clemency On A Crime Of Narcotics & Money Laundering- PDP

As Nigerians anxiously await the verdict to be delivered by the five-man panel of Appeal Court Justices at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) currently sitting in Abuja, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has come out to tackle lawyers representing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for asking the court to overlook the judgement handed down by a US Court in which it ordered the forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 belonging to Bola Ahmed Tinubu three decades ago.

According to a report by ARISE NEWS, PDP Chieftain, and Spokesman for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, while speaking in an interview with THISDAY on Saturday, described the APC’s request for the tribunal to overlook Tinubu’s forfeiture case as ‘ridicoulous’.

He said; “Tinubu’s legal team at the adoption of final address led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), conceded that the President was actually punished by an American court and was made to forfeit four hundred and sixty thousand dollars found in his bank account as proceeds of heinous crime of narcotics trafficking and money laundering. Similar admission was made through the APC represented by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The two legal teams, however, asked the tribunal to invoke the forgiving spirit of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution to overlook the judgement of the US court on the forfeiture on the ground that the verdict was handed to Tinubu more than thirty years ago. It is ridiculous that the holder of the President of Nigeria will stand before an open court and be pleading for clemency for a crime of narcotics and money laundering.”

SOURCE: TWITTER (ARISE NEWS).

