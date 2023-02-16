‘It’s over’ — Wike rules out last-minute truce between G5 governors, Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has ruled out the possibility of him and his political allies reaching a last-minute deal with Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor spoke at a media chat held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Thursday.

Atiku’s presidential campaign is opposed by the G5, a group of five governors led by Wike who claim that his selection will violate the agreement to zone the presidency to the south.

In response to demands that Iyorchia Ayu resign as the party’s national chairman Wike and his allies, including Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, withdrew from the party presidential campaign.

Several attempts at reconciliation have failed to produce the anticipated outcomes for various party stakeholders during the previous few months.

At the media briefing, Wike stated that the G5’s timetable for addressing their complaint is “over” and that he is “not ready to sit down with anyone again.”

“No, we can’t; it’s already over! There is nothing anyone can do about it now because we have said it, the governor remarked.

They have a winning election confidence. I’m not prepared to have a conversation with anyone again.

The people of Rivers, according to Wike, have been told of his preferred presidential candidate and are prepared to cast their votes for that person.

However, the governor omitted to announce the candidate’s name.

The scheduled date for the presidential election is February 25. According to the Cable report.

Sulaimann (

)