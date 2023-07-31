It’s Now 29 Days Since The Court Ordered Tinubu To Publish How Past Govt Spent $5Bn Abacha Loot-SERAP

The Socio-Economic Right Accountability Project, SERAP, has disclosed that it is now 29 days since the Court ordered Bola Tinubu’s administration to publish how the governments of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck and Muhammadu Buhari spent over $5 billion recovered Abacha loot.

SERAP made this disclosure in a tweet that was made public on its Twitter handle, stating it clearly that this administration has failed to acknowledge the order that was given by the court, to implement the judgement.

SERAP Wrote: “BREAKING: It is now 29 DAYS since the Court ordered the Tinubu administration to publish how the Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari governments spent over $5 billion recovered Abacha loot. The administration has FAILED to acknowledge or implement the judgment.”

It should be recalled that court recently gave order, demanding that Bola Tinubu’s administration should publish how previous Governments before his government spent over $5 billion recovered Abacha loot, but up till now the federal government bis yet to obey the order.

