It’s Not True That The Former Transportation Minister Is Lobbying To Become Minister— Darlington Nwauju

During an interview with TVC , Darlington Nwauju, APC Spokesperson in Rivers State, debunked the rumour claiming that Rotimi Amaechi is looking for a post as a minister under the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Nwauju stated that it’s not true that the former minister of transportation is lobbying to become minister, pointing out that it’s a false impression that people are trying to give the public.

Darlington Nwauju further stated that the constitution of their party states clearly that the government of the APC at all levels must consider qualified members of its fold for appointments into ministries, parastatals, and agencies.

When asked to explain who should get the ministerial appointment between Amaechi and Magnus Abe, he said, “This is another false impression that people are trying to sell to Whitwick and the public. It’s not true that the former transportation minister is hanging or lobbied to become minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I invite Nigerians to read Article 9 of our party constitution, and if you look at Section 3, Paragraph 3, you’ll clearly see the rights and privileges of members of the APC: The APC government at all levels shall consider qualified members of its fold for appointments into Ministries, parastatals, and agencies, and so the issue of appointment at any level is the exclusive prerogative of the appointing authority. “

