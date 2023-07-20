It’s not proper to have a person sworn-in to office while election petition is still on -Ezekwesili

The founder and head of mend Politics, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, said that it is improper to take oaths of office while the election petition is still being circulated.

Oby Ezekwesili spoke on two lessons learned from the 2023 election at the Town Hall event titled “2023 elections challenges, lessons, and prospects for the future democracy in Nigeria”.

Even the most forgiving of individuals, according to Oby Ezekwesili, can see that the 2023 election was unfair. She said that since the election process is still ongoing until the outcome of the constitutional court procedure is known, we are still in election mode. She said that this is what causes the idea of everyone looking at the judiciary because how the judiciary rules will be important for our democracy in the future.

But according to her, the 2023 elections taught us two important truths. First, she said that because we could see that our election process’ result management is subpar, we don’t have a work plan in place to address it. Instead, we must employ legal means to accomplish so. Technology cannot fail in our situation if it succeeds elsewhere.

Second, she declared that it was improper for someone to be sworn in while court petitions were still being circulated. For a culture like ours, it just causes too much volatility in the system.

