It’s Not Only Nigerians That Have Eyes On Judiciary, Foreign Community Is Also Watching – Igho Akeregha

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the Federal Government’s order to have all billboards bearing the ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ adverts removed across the country, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Igho Akaregha has questioned the rationale behind the move.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Wednesday, Akeregha, who is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, argued that removing the billboards does not take away the fact that not only are Nigerians watching the Judiciary in anticipation of its judgment on the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, but the international community also have their eyes on the court.

He said; “If somebody pays for an advert that says ‘Eyes On The Judiciary’, and you take it down, what are they afraid of? In fact I saw a video circulating on the social media showing a young man who stood on the same spot where the billboard was removed, and he was waving a flag that had the same message on it.

And indeed, it is not only Nigerians that have their eyes on the judiciary, the foreign community is equally watching and waiting to see what the judiciary will say about the election. Because you have to remember that foreign observers like the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU) described the elections as flawed.”

