It’s Not Like When Tinubu Was Running Lagos State, This Is FG It’s A Complicated System-Dan Ulasi

An Igbo Elder Mr Dan Ulasi, has noted that running Nigeria is not like when when Bola Tinubu was running Lagos State, noting that running federal government of Nigeria is a complicated system. He went on and made it known that if Tinubu had consulted the 36 States governors before removing the fuel subsidy, things wouldn’t have been so difficult in the country.

Speaking further, Mr Ulasi made it known that it is very wrong to create more problems while trying to solve a problem, stating it clearly that nobody in Nigeria today, apart from those thieves will say that they don’t feel the pain when they go into petrol stations to buy petrol.

Mr Dan Ulasi made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on AIT, while reacting to the ongoing NLC protest, which was caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and the hardship Nigerians are facing.

He said: “It’s not a personal (business), it’s not like when he (Tinubu) was running Lagos State. This is federal government of Nigeria. It’s a complicated system. He would have consulted the 26 Governors.”

In addition, he noted that President Tinubu stampeded himself by removing fuel subsidy without doing enough consultation, noting that he probably was thinking that he could do it alone due to the nature of the election that was held in the country.

It should be recalled that the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, today kick started its nationwide protest, which was caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy. But be it as it may, Nigerians bare watching and see how it will all end.

