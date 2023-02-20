It’s Not Anything To Fight Wike But I’m Avoiding Bloodshed In River State -Atiku Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A spokesman and member of the PDP campaign council, Dino Melaye has revealed what was said to him by Atiku Abubakar as regarding their issues with the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

In a video shared recently online, Dino stated that they had a meeting where they insisted on coming to River State. However, he was called by Atiku Abubakar who told him that he doesn’t have a problem fighting Wike but he’s avoiding anything that would cause bloodshed in River State because of his ambition.

He said;

“Atiku Abubakar said to me, Dino, you know I am not afraid to go to Rivers, if I fought a sitting president, it is not anything to fight a sitting governor. But never on my account or the account of my ambition will one drop of blood be spilled in River State.”

Speaking further, Dino said;

“The conclusion of that matter is that we have left blood for bloodsucking demons, we are going to win Rivers without spilling blood.”

