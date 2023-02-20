This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s Not About The Polls; Infact, Tinubu Will Get The Support Of Governor Wike And Ikpeazu—Orji Kalu

As the contest for the presidential seat among the major candidates gathers steam and we countdown to the date of electing a competent president for the federation, a Nigerian businessperson who is also a Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, while speaking about the development of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming election, dismissed the claims that the chances of the party are now less due to the policies enforced by the APC’s ruling president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Sen. Orji Kalu, while speaking on Monday, February 20, during an interview session titled “The 2023 Verdict,” anchored by Channels Television, stated that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is well liked and will get the support of many states, including governors Wike of Rivers State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

According to him, “It’s not about the polls; sometimes the polls are biased; Tinubu is well liked in the North even though he is from the south-west, and I’m sure he will get votes from Imo, Ebonyi, and Enugu; he will also get the support of Governor Wike of Rivers State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, so we are on the right track.”

