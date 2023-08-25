Its Normal For A Successful Party Like APC To Have People Who Think They Should be Recognized—Adeyemi

Member of All Progressive Congress, Senator Smart Adeyemi has answered some interview questions while appearing on Arise TV online program. He was asked to give his view about what happened at the national secretary, Anuja, where hundreds of grieved supporters of the ruling party, APC stormed the secretariat to protest over their choices as new members of the national working committee.

During the online Interview, Smart Adeyemi said:

“Worry about the issue that happened yesterday at the APC secretariat. It is normal for a successful political party like the APC to have quite a number of people trying to show interest and make sure that they are recognized, especially those who believe that they work for the party, including those who were part of The Campaign and those who were playing the game of ‘let us see how it goes.’ Of course, some put in their best for the victory of the party. But I don’t think what happened yesterday was anything to worry about. Don’t forget that we have a president, President Bola Tinubu, who is a politician.

He personifies the dictionary of the contemporary political history of Nigeria. So, to a large extent, I don’t think we have any reason to be apprehensive as to what happened yesterday. Of course, some people felt that they should be consulted, and some felt that some people should be included, but not everyone can get into the list. It’s a normal thing; make no mistake about it. The APC is still the most formidable political party.”

