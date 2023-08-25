It’s More Strategically & Politically Advantageous For Kwankwaso To Align With Tinubu/APC- Bashir Ahmad

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has noted that it is more strategically and politically advantageous for the NNPP presidential candidate during the 2023 presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which according to him could provide a smoother trajectory for his future political aspirations, than to align with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Bashir Ahmad made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Friday morning, in relation to the recent speculation that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are making plans to merge, so as to defeat Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking further, Bashir Ahmad made it known that the NNPP presidential candidate still has a long way to go, thereby urging him to join the winning team.

He wrote: “It is more strategically and politically advantageous for Kwankwaso to align with President Tinubu/APC, which could provide a smoother trajectory for his future political aspirations, than revisiting a previously unsuccessful alliance with Atiku and Peter. Kwankwaso has a long journey ahead. Join the winning team, Sir.”

Recall that it was recently reported that the three major opposition candidates during the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, of the NNPP and and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are making plans, so as to come together and so as to be able to defeat APC and his part, the APC in future elections.

