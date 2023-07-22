It’s like BAT’s clothes are made in Nigeria, I have been observing the kind of things he wears–Yusuf

Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, the representative of Taraba Central senatorial district, expressed his observation during an interview on Channels Television on July 20th that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seems to wear clothes that are possibly made in Nigeria. Senator Yusuf talked about the importance of Nigerians looking inward and supporting local industries by using products manufactured within the country, citing this as a crucial aspect of making sacrifices for the nation’s development.

Responding to the interviewer’s remark about the government’s call for citizens to make sacrifices for future benefits, Senator Yusuf concurred, stating that it is essential for citizens to adopt a mindset of utilizing domestically produced goods and supporting the local economy. He highlighted this as the true essence of sacrifice, echoing his observation of President Tinubu’s apparent preference for clothing made in Nigeria since assuming office.

When questioned about how he knew the origin of President Tinubu’s clothing and whether such fabrics were produced locally, the senator expressed his belief that they might indeed be made in Nigeria. He then raised a pertinent question about whether the country is not capable of manufacturing its fabrics. Senator Yusuf expressed a sense of remorse for wearing clothing that was entirely foreign-made during the interview, further underlining the importance of promoting and using homegrown products.

Senator Yusuf used President Tinubu’s apparent choice of locally made clothing as an example to advocate for a broader national embrace of domestically manufactured goods. He urged Nigerians to be conscious of their consumption habits and to support local industries, seeing it as an integral part of making sacrifices for the nation’s economic growth and prosperity. This call for inward-looking economic practices reflects the senator’s desire for a more self-reliant and sustainable Nigeria. He expressed personal remorse for wearing foreign-made attire, which adds weight to his argument for the adoption of made-in-Nigeria products.

