It’s like BAT’s clothes are made in Nigeria, I have been observing the kind of things he wears – Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf

During an interview on Channels Television on July 20th, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, who represents Taraba Central senatorial district, mentioned that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appears to wear clothes that might be made in Nigeria. Senator Yusuf emphasized the significance of Nigerians supporting local industries by using products made within the country, as a vital part of contributing to the nation’s development.

When asked about the government’s request for people to make sacrifices for the future, Senator Yusuf agreed, saying that it’s important for citizens to start using products made in our own country and supporting our local economy. He pointed out that this is what sacrifice is really about, just like how President Tinubu seems to prefer wearing clothes made in Nigeria since becoming president.

When asked about how he knew where President Tinubu’s clothes came from and if they were made in Nigeria, the senator said he believed they could be. He then asked if the country couldn’t make its own fabrics. Senator Yusuf felt sorry for wearing entirely foreign-made clothes during the interview, emphasizing the need to support and use locally-produced items.

Senator Yusuf pointed out President Tinubu’s preference for locally made clothing as a way to encourage Nigerians to support domestic industries. He emphasized the importance of being mindful of our consumption habits and backing local businesses to contribute to the nation’s economic progress. The senator’s plea for a more self-sufficient and sustainable Nigeria reflects his desire for inward-looking economic practices. He even expressed regret for wearing foreign-made attire, further strengthening his case for embracing made-in-Nigeria products.

