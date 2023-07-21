IT’s Just One Week After Surgery And Am Already In The Kitchen, Where Is My Strength From – Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian celebrity and transgender Bobrisky few minutes ago posted in her official page saying that it’s just one week five days after surgery and she already in the cooking delicious meals in the kitchen.

She have been complaining about the pains she going through from the surgery she underwent few weeks ago.

Bobrisky loves cooking and that is her number one hobby. She can’t stay a day without cooking in her kitchen. Despite the pains she is going through, she still have enough strength to cook as many meals as she cooked today. No wonder she asked where she got the strength from, she is indeed super when it comes to cooking. She loves cooking a lot.

Click here to watch the video.

Please let’s know your opinion about this posts in the comment box below.

Please don’t forget to like our posts, share it, and also follow up for more packages.

Janiella (

)