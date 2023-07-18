It’s Is Time To Be United As Our Enemies, Or We Are Doomed- Farotimi Tells Batists, Obidients

In the midst of the ongoing happenings in the country, Lawyer and one of spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has called on all supporters of the three leading presidential candidates in the just concluded presidential election to come together as one

In a post that he made on his official Twitter page, he called on the supporters of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, known as Obidients, the supporters of the the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the supporters of the current president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu known as Batists

He said they should all come together just as the enemies are together

He said everyone shop from same markets , ply the same roads in their day to day realities which means that everyone’s challenges mirrors each other

Farotimi said that it is time everyone unites and stand together as one

Finesthandwriting (

)