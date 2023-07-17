It’s Insensitive For Tinubu To Give 200m Each To Lawmakers Who Already Earn 13m Monthly – Ughegbe

As the proposed palliatives recently announced by the Tinubu administration continues to occupy the front burner of public discussions across the country, veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Lemmy Ughegbe has come out to lament the huge sums of money that has been earmarked by the President for members of the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Monday, July 17, Ughegbe argued that there is no justification whatsoever, for the President to hand out a whopping sum of 70 billion to the National Assembly, especially at a time when more ordinary Nigerians are falling deeper into abject poverty.

Going further, the veteran journalist pointed out that while the Tinubu administration intends to pay a total of 48 thousand Naira to twelve million Nigerian households, lawmakers who are considered to be very wealthy, are going to get a humongous sum of 220 million Naira each.

He said; “The very insensitive leadership that we have in the Executive and the Legislature would dare to come out and tell us that would collect 200 million each for the same palliatives that they intend to give 48 thousand to twelve million households. This huge amount of money is to be given to a parliament that is almost always on recess. Already, these lawmakers are earning between 13 to 18 million Naira monthly.

What qualifies these lawmakers to collect 200 million as palliatives above over 145 million Nigerians who are living in poverty and low-income households? And you are settling for just twelve million people. Look, we cannot afford to have this government of Bola Tinubu operate as the Buhari government. Because what they are doing now is just copy and paste.”

Source: YouTube (Forward video to 1:01:17).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)