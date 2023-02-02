NEWS

It’s Incompetent Of Monetary Policy To Punish Citizens Because Of Criminal Politicians- Ezekwesili

The former minister of education, Dr Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, has dragged the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for indirectly punishing Nigerians, who are trying to have access to the newly designed Naira notes.

While reacting, Dr Mrs Ezekwesili made it clear that the saddest part of this CBN’s policy is that those who legitimately earn their money are at the ATM that are not dispensing cash, asking to know the reason why the CBN chose to punish citizens for the criminality of our politicians. She also demanded to know what happened to the EFCC that suppose to detect and prosecute.

Furthermore, the former education minister made it known that it is most incompetent of monetary policy to grind the economy to a halt and punish the entire citizen, just because of criminal gang of politicians that the Nigerian government and the CBN know. Ending her tweet, she urged the CBN to stop punishing innocent citizens eking out a living.

Lately, several Nigerians have been complaining about the non availability of the newly redesigned Naira notes, which has made most Nigerians to be passing through a lot now. Some individuals spend a whole day in the bank trying to get the newly redesigned notes, but all to no avail. The CBN and the federal government must do something about this so as to save Nigerians from this stress.

What is your take on this particular issue?

