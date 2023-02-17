It’s Impossible That President Buhari Will Be Muting Idea Of Interim Gov’t – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say it is impossible to believe that President Muhammadu Buhari will be muting the idea of an interim Government.

Recall that it was reported that the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, said some non-state actors have their eyes on an interim government as an outcome of the ongoing presidential election process.

The outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, some minutes ago to say it was impossible to admit that President Muhammadu Buhari who inaugurated a transition committee will at the same time be muting the idea of an interim Government.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying that the interim Government was a work of fiction by its authors.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“It’s impossible to believe that the President who inaugurated a transition committee will at the same time be muting the idea of an interim Government. Interim Gov’t is a work of fiction by its authors.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think Shehu Sani was right? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below

Naija-hub-news (

)