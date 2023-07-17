It’s Illogical To Score 25% In 30 States & Not Be Made The President Because Of 25% in FCT – Ughegbe

The issue of 25 percent votes in FCT has been the subject of debate ever since the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of February 25th election.

It would be recalled that the main opposition parties candidates that took part in the election are seeking for the presidential election petition court to upturn the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not scoring 25 percent in the federal capital territory.

Speaking on the development, popular Nigerian journalist and political analyst, Lemmy Ughegbe said it does not make sense for the overall winner of the election not to be made the president because of 25 percent in the FCT.

Speaking during paper review on AIT, Lemmy Ughegbe said even though he didn’t support Tinubu during the election, he disagree with people saying 25 percent in the FCT Is Compulsory.

Hear him “So we hope to see that the judges having listen to all the argument before now will be able to decide and interpret the law. Remember the law also is not supposed to cause confusion. My personal opinion despite the fact that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not my preferred candidate at that time I still think that no law will be provided to be made to be illogical. If a man has won election for instance got 25 percent in 30 states you now come to the FCT and say because he didn’t get 25% he can’t become the President. For me it illogical”

