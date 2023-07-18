Its Illogical To Score 25% In 30 States & Not Be Made The President Because Of 25% in FCT – Ughegbe

It should be noted that the candidates representing the main opposition parties in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, have filed a petition with the presidential election petition court, seeking to overturn the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the grounds of not achieving a 25 percent vote share in the federal capital territory.

During an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Monday, July 17, Lemmy Ughegbe, a veteran journalist and public affairs analyst, expressed his perspective on the matter. He argued that it is unreasonable for the winner of the election to be denied the presidency solely based on not securing 25 percent in the FCT.

According to him, “The provision in the Constitution that pertains to attaining twenty-five percent of the votes in the FCT is open to interpretation. Similar to football, where referees may interpret certain rules differently, such as considering a ball hitting a player’s hand as either ‘handball’ or ‘ball to hand’. We hope that the panel of tribunal justices, after carefully considering all the arguments presented thus far, will be able to decipher and interpret the law accurately.”

In my personal opinion, despite the fact that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not my preferred candidate at that time I still think that no law will be provided to be made to be illogical. If a man has won election for instance got 25 percent in 30 states you now come to the FCT and say because he didn’t get 25% he can’t become the President. For me it illogical”.

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 1:11:25 minutes mark.

