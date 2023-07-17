It’s Illogical To Score 25% In 30 States & Not Be Made The President Because Of 25% in FCT – Ughegbe

The issue of whether a presidential candidate needs 25% of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared winner has sparked debate since the Independent National Electoral Commission announced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the victor of the February 25th election.

The main opposition party candidates who contested the election are seeking for the presidential election petition court to overturn Tinubu’s victory on the grounds that he did not score 25% of votes in the FCT.

Speaking on the issue, renowned Nigerian journalist and political analyst Lemmy Ughegbe said it does not make sense for the overall winner of the election to not become president just because they did not get 25% of votes in the FCT.

During a recent newspaper review on AIT, Lemmy Ughegbe stated that although he did not support Tinubu during the election, he disagrees with arguments that 25% of votes in the FCT should be compulsory.

“I still think that no law should be illogical. If a man has won an election, for instance got 25% in 30 states, you now come to the FCT and say because he didn’t get 25% he can’t become the President. For me that is illogical,” he said.

Ughegbe expressed hope that the judges would be able to carefully interpret the law after listening to all arguments. He noted that the law is not meant to cause confusion and should be logical. Despite not supporting Tinubu initially, Ughegbe believes denying an overall winner the presidency solely because they did not get 25% of votes in the FCT does not make sense.

