It’s Illogical To Get 25% In 30 States & Not Be Made President Because He Didn’t Get 25% In FCT -Ughegbe

The controversy surrounding the allocation of 25 percent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been a topic of discussion ever since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25th election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Lemmy Ughegbe, a well-known Nigerian journalist and political analyst, has expressed his views on this matter, stating that it is illogical for the overall winner of the election to be denied the presidency based on the requirement of obtaining 25 percent of votes in the FCT.

Hear him “So we hope to see that the judges having listen to all the argument before now will be able to decide and interpret the law. Remember the law also is not supposed to cause confusion. My personal opinion despite the fact that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not my preferred candidate at that time I still think that no law will be provided to be made to be illogical. If a man has won election for instance got 25 percent in 30 states you now come to the FCT and say because he didn’t get 25% he can’t become the President. For me it illogical”

During a segment on AIT’s paper review, Lemmy Ughegbe expressed his disagreement with the notion that securing 25 percent of votes in the FCT is compulsory. Despite not supporting Tinubu during the election, Ughegbe emphasized that it is important to evaluate the situation objectively and recognize the flaws in this argument. According to him, the idea of a candidate winning the majority of votes nationwide but being disqualified from becoming president due to the FCT requirement is nonsensical.

