It’s Fake News, Tinubu Is Not Taking A Second Wife, He Is A Contented “Monogamist” – Bayo Onanuga

The Spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the alleged report that the APC presidential candidate, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is planning to marry a new wife.

While reacting to the alleged report, Mr Onanuga described the report as fake news, noting that the APC presidential candidate, is not going to take a new wife.

Mr Bayo Onanuga made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, describing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a contented “monogamist.” He wrote: “It’s fake news. Tinubu is not taking a second wife. He is a contented monogamist.

It should be recalled that a certain report recently went viral on social media yesterday. On the said report, it was alleged that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is planning to marry a new Muslim woman, who will take the place of his current wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is a Christian. Going with this particular statement that came from Bayo Onanuga, it means that the report was a false report.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

