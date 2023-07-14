It’s Embarrassing To Have Senators Following Those People That Will Take A Bow Before You- Sen Ndume

Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume has said that it is embarrassing to witness senators following people who come into the Senate chamber and bow before them to be confirmed.

This information was revealed in the Senate chamber by Senator Ali Ndume, who also warned his colleagues who had followed the service chiefs out of the room to applaud them following their confirmation that they were acting inappropriately.

Senator Ali Ndume continued by saying that senators should refrain from doing so in the future because they will still have to confirm other persons, such as Ministers and the Inspector General of Police. He added that after the confirmation process is complete, senators should let the confirmed individuals go without getting up from their seats to greet them.

When asked about the embarrassment of senators following people who will come and bow before you out of the senate chamber, he answered, “It’s kind of embarrassing.” Next time, we’ll have more of this—a minister and the IG will both be here. No one should get up from his or her seat to go meet them when we’re done with them or when they enter the chamber.

He also said it was “embarrassing” for senators to greet each other or extend personal relationships after a confirmation vote had already been taken.

