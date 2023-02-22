‘It’s Easier To Track The New Notes By Their Serial Number With The CBN Intelligence’ – Bawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa has confidently stated that it is game over for politicians who engage in vote buying during elections. Bawa speaking in a Channels TV interview alleged that they have been able to work alongside the Central Bank of Nigeria in making sure that the new notes are being easily recovered back if being stashed up by politicians.

He explained that the new notes have a serial number of identification that enables them to track the currency. He pointed out that the location where the money is being gotten from can be traced if being found illegally in the hands of any public office holder. According to him, the EFCC operatives are well stationed around the country to ensure that vote buying does not take place at the different polling unit.

He said, “With our history and knowledge, we have gathered some lessons in the last two elections in Osun and Ekiti states. But I think this year’s election is different, we have new currency in new circulation now.

It is easier to track the new notes by Serial numbers with CBN intelligence. So we even have another added responsibility this time around, any funds that we eventually recover at the field for the buying of votes. We can actually trace and see whether this currency is gotten from ATM or from any bank across the country.”

